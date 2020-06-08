IN-SITU MODULATION OF SILICA-SUPPORTED MOO2/MO2C HETEROJUNCTION FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Hydrogen being a promising source of clean energy, the production of hydrogen using electrocatalysis and development of such carbon-neutral energy conversion technologies are very crucial. Lately electrocatalysts with multiple solid-solid heteroatom interfaces gaining importance due to their improved HER activity. Herein, a mesoporous composite of molybdenum carbide and molybdenum oxide on silica platform (SiMoCat) has been developed, which exhibits an overpotential of 71 mV for driving a current density of 10 mA/cm2, very close to the commercially available Pt/C (η10 = 60 mV) and a Tafel slope value of 35 mV/dec with an onset potential of 31 mV. Even after 3500 catalytic cycles, SiMoCat found to be quite stable and do not show any significant change in the catalytic activity. The SiMoCat was obtained by a judicious variation in the catalyst precursor and the reaction conditions, resulting in a composition containing 51.3 % and 48.7 % of Mo2C and MoO2 respectively. Theoretical studies revealed that the integration of Mo2C and MoO2 heterostructure with SiO2 substrate enhances the surface charge distribution of SiMoCat interface and assist to form energetically active catalytic region. The value of ΔGH* on C, Mo (~1.9 eV, ~-2.44 eV) and O, Mo (~-0.54eV, ~-2.29 eV) sites of Mo2C/MoO2 of SiMoCat get optimized as the effect percolates through the nanolayers and hence the H* adsorption kinetics of the interface is better than the individual systems.