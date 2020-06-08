lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA FIRMA IL DECRETO: CON LA ‘CHIAMATA VELOCE’ POSSIBILE L’ACCESSO PIù…

A HOUSTON, IN TEXAS, L’ULTIMO SALUTO A GEORGE FLOYD

UN IMPRENDITORE SU DIECI A RISCHIO USURA PER LE CONSEGUENZE DEL LOCKDOWN

GIORNATA MONDIALE DEGLI OCEANI: IL NOSTRO FUTURO NEL MARE

EX ILVA: PD PUGLIA, ARCELORMITTAL RISPETTI ACCORDI E GOVERNO AGEVOLI BONIFICHE

GOVERNMENT TO LAUNCH CALL FOR EVIDENCE INTO LOOT BOXES

SMART WORKING, AL VIA LA CONSULTAZIONE SU PARTECIPA

DOMANI FICO ANNUNCIA VINCITORE PREMIO STREGA GIOVANI ALLA CERIMONIA IN STREAMING

MINISTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CHAIRS CORONAVIRUS ROUNDTABLE WITH FAITH LEADERS

WRITTEN MINISTERIAL STATEMENT: SECOND MEETING OF THE WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT JOINT COMMITTEE

Agenparl

IN-SITU MODULATION OF SILICA-SUPPORTED MOO2/MO2C HETEROJUNCTION FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

Hydrogen being a promising source of clean energy, the production of hydrogen using electrocatalysis and development of such carbon-neutral energy conversion technologies are very crucial. Lately electrocatalysts with multiple solid-solid heteroatom interfaces gaining importance due to their improved HER activity. Herein, a mesoporous composite of molybdenum carbide and molybdenum oxide on silica platform (SiMoCat) has been developed, which exhibits an overpotential of 71 mV for driving a current density of 10 mA/cm2, very close to the commercially available Pt/C (η10 = 60 mV) and a Tafel slope value of 35 mV/dec with an onset potential of 31 mV. Even after 3500 catalytic cycles, SiMoCat found to be quite stable and do not show any significant change in the catalytic activity. The SiMoCat was obtained by a judicious variation in the catalyst precursor and the reaction conditions, resulting in a composition containing 51.3 % and 48.7 % of Mo2C and MoO2 respectively. Theoretical studies revealed that the integration of Mo2C and MoO2 heterostructure with SiO2 substrate enhances the surface charge distribution of SiMoCat interface and assist to form energetically active catalytic region. The value of ΔGH* on C, Mo (~1.9 eV, ~-2.44 eV) and O, Mo (~-0.54eV, ~-2.29 eV) sites of Mo2C/MoO2 of SiMoCat get optimized as the effect percolates through the nanolayers and hence the H* adsorption kinetics of the interface is better than the individual systems.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/PUWlZ4Px-Zc/D0CY00890G

Post collegati

IN-SITU MODULATION OF SILICA-SUPPORTED MOO2/MO2C HETEROJUNCTION FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ANAGRELIDE MYLAN, ANAGRELIDE, THROMBOCYTHEMIA, ESSENTIAL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 15/02/2018, REVISION: 2, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

MOH REPORTS 3,121 NEW COVID-19 CASES, REITERATES THE IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

Redazione

MOH: 2,591 NEW COVID-19 CASES, OVER 70,000 RECOVERIES

Redazione

MOH REPORTS 1,975 NEW COVID-19 CASES, STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF WEARING MASK WHEN LEAVING HOME

Redazione

PANDEMIC HAS REGIONAL IMPACT ON PORT CALL NUMBERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More