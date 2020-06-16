IN SITU GROWTH OF BENZOTHIADIAZOLE FUNCTIONALIZED UIO-66-NH2 ON CARBOXYL MODIFIED G-C3N4 FOR ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF SULFAMETHOXAZOLE UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT

Developing low-cost and good-performance photocatalysts is significant for environmental protection but still remains challenges. Herein, a list of UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4 composites decorated with electron deficient units were first constructed through a simple step-by-step in-situ growth strategy, and obtained hybrid photocatalysts (denoted as UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4) were then employed as an efficient mediator to activate peroxydisulfate for degrading typical antibiotics. Obviously, embedding carboxyl groups in the surface of g-C3N4 would provide a good environment for the growth of UiO-66-NH-BT, while the introduction of benzothiadiazole could effectively facilitate the separation and transfer of charge carriers. Furthermore, the formation of n-n heterojunction interface between g-C3N4 and UiO-66-NH-BT could further promote the charge transfer. As expected, the UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2 hybrid photocatalysts showed great photocatalytic activity in SMX degradation, with the highest removal efficiency of 97.6%. A possible photocatalytic mechanism was also proposed. More importantly, the UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2 composite with excellent stability can efficiently remove others antibiotics (e.g., TC, OFX, DFC and IBP) in a very short period of time. In short, current work not only developed a promising system (namely UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2/PS/solar system) for the removal of contaminants, but also shared a novel strategy to synthesize the highly-efficient photocatalyst.