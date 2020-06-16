martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

OMOTRANSFOBIA: DEPUTATI PD, TUTTA LA NOSTRA VICINANZA A ZAN, SUBITO LA LEGGE

DL RILANCIO. CARNEVALI E LORENZIN, MEDICI E INFERMIERI SARANNO VALORIZZATI, DALLA LEGA…

FASE2: PEZZOPANE (PD), GRAVE MANCATI TEST A OPERATORI SANITARI IN ABRUZZO

INGRID BROCKOVá: THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC JEOPARDIZES PROGRESS IN THE…

U.S. CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TRACING SERVICE—AROLSEN ARCHIVES

U.S. CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TRACING SERVICE—AROLSEN ARCHIVES

VICTIMS OF COMMUNISM HONOURED IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

MATURITà, QUELLO SNODO FONDAMENTALE VERSO L’ETà ADULTA

ON PRESS FREEDOM IN THE PHILIPPINES

ON PRESS FREEDOM IN THE PHILIPPINES

Agenparl

IN SITU GROWTH OF BENZOTHIADIAZOLE FUNCTIONALIZED UIO-66-NH2 ON CARBOXYL MODIFIED G-C3N4 FOR ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF SULFAMETHOXAZOLE UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Developing low-cost and good-performance photocatalysts is significant for environmental protection but still remains challenges. Herein, a list of UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4 composites decorated with electron deficient units were first constructed through a simple step-by-step in-situ growth strategy, and obtained hybrid photocatalysts (denoted as UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4) were then employed as an efficient mediator to activate peroxydisulfate for degrading typical antibiotics. Obviously, embedding carboxyl groups in the surface of g-C3N4 would provide a good environment for the growth of UiO-66-NH-BT, while the introduction of benzothiadiazole could effectively facilitate the separation and transfer of charge carriers. Furthermore, the formation of n-n heterojunction interface between g-C3N4 and UiO-66-NH-BT could further promote the charge transfer. As expected, the UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2 hybrid photocatalysts showed great photocatalytic activity in SMX degradation, with the highest removal efficiency of 97.6%. A possible photocatalytic mechanism was also proposed. More importantly, the UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2 composite with excellent stability can efficiently remove others antibiotics (e.g., TC, OFX, DFC and IBP) in a very short period of time. In short, current work not only developed a promising system (namely UiO-66-NH-BT@g-C3N4-2/PS/solar system) for the removal of contaminants, but also shared a novel strategy to synthesize the highly-efficient photocatalyst.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/yNqtCjRPgJA/D0CY01019G

Post collegati

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ORENCIA, ABATACEPT, ARTHRITIS, PSORIATIC,ARTHRITIS, JUVENILE RHEUMATOID,ARTHRITIS, RHEUMATOID, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 21/05/2007, REVISION: 32, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

TURISMO, CUPPARO: COOPERAZIONE DARà BUONI RISULTATI

Redazione

FIRST PRINCIPLES CALCULATIONS ON ORDER AND DISORDER IN LA2CE2O7 AND ND2CE2O7

Redazione

AGGREGATION CONTROLLED PHOTOLUMINESCENCE OF HEXAAZA-TRINAPHTHYLENE (HATN) – EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL STUDY

Redazione

VISUALIZATION AND UNDERSTANDING OF THE DEGRADATION BEHAVIORS OF A PEFC PT/C CATHODE ELECTROCATALYST USING A MULTI-ANALYSIS SYSTEM COMBINING TIME-RESOLVED QUICK XAFS, THREE-DIMENSIONAL XAFS-CT, AND SAME-VIEW NANO-XAFS/STEM-EDS TECHNIQUES

Redazione

EFFECT OF CRYSTALLITE SIZE ON THE PHASE TRANSITION BEHAVIOR OF HETEROSITE FEPO4

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More