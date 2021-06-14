(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21084-21096

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02121D, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Tingting Chen, Shan Hu, Quanfeng Xing, Xiaofeng Yu, Jinming Chen, Xiaolong Li, Xiuquan Xu, Bo Zhang

Embedding heterocycles into the skeleton of g-C 3 N 4 has been proved to be a simple and efficient strategy for improving light response and the separation of photo-excited charges.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hd07nH2jjnM/D1RA02121D