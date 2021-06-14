(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21084-21096
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02121D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Tingting Chen, Shan Hu, Quanfeng Xing, Xiaofeng Yu, Jinming Chen, Xiaolong Li, Xiuquan Xu, Bo Zhang
Embedding heterocycles into the skeleton of g-C3N4 has been proved to be a simple and efficient strategy for improving light response and the separation of photo-excited charges.
