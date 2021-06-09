(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02382A, Paper

Zhuoxun Yin, Shu Zhang, Jinlong Li, Shangkun Ma, Wei Chen, Xinzhi Ma, Yang Zhou, Zhuanfang Zhang, Xin Wang

Designing low-cost, highly active and stable electrocatalysts is very important to various renewable energy storage and conversion devices. We fabricated a hierarchically porous Ni-Fe-S hollow hierarchical sphere through a solvothermal…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/MLiAWGpw02Q/D1NJ02382A