martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 740 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 741 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 740 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 396 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI DI RAPPRESENTANTI DEL CONSIGLIO DI PRESIDENZA DELLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 741 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 739 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 395 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

IN Q4 2020, PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT HAS STALLED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, mar 09 marzo 2021 Between the end of September and the end of December 2020, payroll employment has stalled, after a sharp decline in the spring and a rebound in the summer. It decreased by 0.1%, that is 20,600 net job destructions, after having recovered by 1.7%, that is 425,600 net job creations in the third quarter. The slight decrease in the quarter was limited to the private sector (–0.1% that is –28,200 jobs). Conversely, payroll employment increased again in the public service (+0.1% that is +7,600 jobs). Overall, payroll employment remained below its level a year earlier: –1.1% that is −283,900 jobs. It is thus at a level comparable to that at the end of 2018. This is the first year end decline since 2012.

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/5230773

Post collegati

IN Q4 2020, PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT HAS STALLED

Redazione

ACTUATION PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTO-BENDING CRYSTAL MODELED BY MACHINE LEARNING-BASED REGRESSION

Redazione

351 COVID-19 NEW​ ​CASES AND SPIKE IN CRITICAL CASES, MOH SAYS

Redazione

MOH: CRS SCREENING SERVICE LAUNCHED AT PRIMARY HEALTHCARE CENTERS

Redazione

CLARIFICATIONS ON PARTICIPATION & ELECTION PROCEDURES OF QATARI GERMAN FOR MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANY (Q.P.S.C) GENERAL ORDINARY & EXTRAORDINARY MEETINGS

Redazione

QATARI GERMAN CO. FOR MEDICAL DEVICES: HOLDS IT’S AGM AND EGM ON 28/03/2021 FOR 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More