IN Q4 2020, PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT HAS STALLED

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, mar 09 marzo 2021 Between the end of September and the end of December 2020, payroll employment has stalled, after a sharp decline in the spring and a rebound in the summer. It decreased by 0.1%, that is 20,600 net job destructions, after having recovered by 1.7%, that is 425,600 net job creations in the third quarter. The slight decrease in the quarter was limited to the private sector (–0.1% that is –28,200 jobs). Conversely, payroll employment increased again in the public service (+0.1% that is +7,600 jobs). Overall, payroll employment remained below its level a year earlier: –1.1% that is −283,900 jobs. It is thus at a level comparable to that at the end of 2018. This is the first year end decline since 2012.

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/5230773