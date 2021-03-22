lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
LA BIBLIOTECA E L’ARCHIVIO VATICANI, ANTIDOTI ALL’AMNESIA

A SERVIZIO DELLA CULTURA E DEL SAPERE

L’ARCHIVIO DEL PAPA APERTO AL MONDO

STATEMENT OF AMBASSADOR TOM VENS AT THE LAUNCH OF THE CONSERVATION TRUST…

LAUNCH OF THE CONSERVATION TRUST FUND’S STRATEGIC PLAN 2021-2025

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2955 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2934 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2957 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2958 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2956 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IN-PLANE STRUCTURE DOMAIN SIZE OF NM-THICK MOSE2 UNCOVERED BY LOW-MOMENTUM PHONON SCATTERING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR09099A, Paper
Huan Lin, Ridong Wang, Hamidreza Zobeiri, Tianyu Wang, Shen Xu, Xinwei Wang
Although 2D materials have been widely studied for more than a decade, very few works have been reported on the in-plane structure domain (STD) size while such physical property is…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/d3C3ls0xmyk/D0NR09099A

