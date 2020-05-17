(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 17 maggio 2020

In order to ensure safer amd quicker transportation of migrants , Indian Railways ready to run Shramik Special trains from all the districts connected by Railways in the country.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry today , has asked the district collectors of the country to identify and prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through state nodal officer.

Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik Specials a day .

Stranded Migrants in various districts across the country can reach home states more conveniently and comfortably.