In order to ensure safer amd quicker transportation of migrants , Indian Railways ready to run Shramik Special trains from all the districts connected by Railways in the country.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry today , has asked the district collectors of the country to identify and prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through state nodal officer.
Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik Specials a day .
Stranded Migrants in various districts across the country can reach home states more conveniently and comfortably.
Indian Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from all the districts connected by Railways in the country.
Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day, however, less than half are being presently utilised .
Full capacity Operationalisation of the railways Rakes would provide significant relief to the migrants across the country who are seeking to go to their home states.Indian Railways is ready to augment the running of Shramik special trains as per the actual needs of the districts
As of today, more than 15 lakh migrants have already been transported by the Railways to their home states and almost 1150 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised. Indian Railways can easily transport almost double number of migrants per day.
Once the information about migrants wishing to go back to their home states is made available from each district, then Indian Railways can take futher action to help operationalise the trains .
