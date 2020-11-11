IN MEMORIAM: JAMAL HOWLADER (1995-2020), CLASS OF 2020

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), mer 11 novembre 2020

The University of Toronto Faculty of Law is saddened to hear of the sudden passing of alumnus, Jamal Akim Howlader, JD Class of 2020.

Prior to law school, Jamal graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 2017 with an Honours Bachelor of Medical Sciences, specializing in Physiology and Pharmacology.

While at U of T Law, Jamal was involved with Downtown Legal Services, where he worked on employment law matters. He was also a senior editor for the Faculty of Law Review and a peer mentor in the Law in Action Within Schools (LAWS) program. He was articling this year at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. (Toronto Tax Lawyers).

His friend and U of T Law classmate Denna Pourmonazah Jalili, says:

“Jamal and I were best friends from the moment we met 15 years ago in a grade 5 classroom. We were inseparable from then on. We even lived together during law school. He was a gentle giant and special human being that touched everyone he came across, including many at the Faculty.”

Any student who requires grief counseling is encouraged to seek support.

A family service has been held.

