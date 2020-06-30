IN MAY, CUSTOMERS RETURNED TO SHOPPING CENTRES

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), mar 30 giugno 2020

According to Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, the fall in turnover, which in April was 15% year on year, slowed down considerably in May. “The main reason was that since 11 May, people were again allowed to visit shopping centres,” explained Tiigiste.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods decreased by 3% compared to May 2019. Turnover decreased the most, by 50%, in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics. In stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, the decrease was 22%. In other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores), turnover declined by 16%, and in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), by 15%. Turnover increased compared to May 2019 in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, etc., and in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel recorded a 6% decline in turnover compared to May 2019, while the turnover of grocery stores increased by 4%.

In May compared to April, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 22%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the increase was 9%.

In the first five months of 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. Statistics Estonia performs the statistical activity “Financial statistics of trade enterprises (monthly)” for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine the economic situation in Estonia.

