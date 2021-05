(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (ONTARIO – CANADA), lun 31 maggio 2021

Equipped with a computer science and economics degree and driven by an urge to help, University of Toronto alumnus Zain Manji recently set out to see how quickly he could solve some of the confusion around COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Just four hours later, Find My Vaccine was born.

