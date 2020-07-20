lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

THE FUTURE OF PRIVATE BANKING IN EUROPE: PREPARING FOR ACCELERATED CHANGE

REIMAGINING MARKETING IN THE NEXT NORMAL

THE EFFECTIVENESS OF BORROWER-BASED MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES: A QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS FOR SLOVAKIA

FASE 3, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO IMPUGNA LA LEGGE REGIONALE PER DIMINUIRE LE…

VERTICE UE, DI MAIO: ITALIA SI VUOLE FAR RISPETTARE, CONSAPEVOLE DEI PROPRI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 19, 2020

VERTICE UE, SALVINI: ORBÁN STA CON L’ITALIA, GLI AMICI DI CONTE E…

CONSIGLIO EUROPEO, MESSAGGIO DI ORBÁN A SALVINI: “IO STO CON L’ITALIA”

VERTICE UE, BONAFEDE: A CONTE VA TUTTO IL NOSTRO SOSTEGNO, IN BALLO…

LAZIO, D’AMATO: USARE LA MASCHERINA O PERICOLO CHIUSURA

Agenparl

IN JUNE, PRODUCER PRICE INDEX INCREASED BY 1.7%

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), lun 20 luglio 2020

According to Statistics Estonia, in June, the producer price index of industrial output increased by 1.7% compared to May 2020 and decreased by 2.3% compared to June 2019.

vProducer price index of industrial output, export and import price index, June 2020
Photo: Shutterstock

According to Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, the producer price index is on the rise again after a long time. “In June compared to May 2020, the producer price index was affected in particular by price increase in electricity supply. Price increase in the manufacture of wood and wood products and price decrease in mining and quarrying and in the production of electrical equipment also had an impact,” added Šokman.

Compared to June 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decrease in the production of electronic equipment and fuel oils, in electricity and heat energy supply and in the production of chemicals and chemical products as well as by price increase in the manufacture of metal products and food products.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, June 2020
Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 May 2020 – June 2020, % June 2019 – June 2020, %
TOTAL 1.7 -2.3
Manufacturing 0.5 -2.1
Mining and quarrying -1.8 2.3
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 24.3 -7.3
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 -9.0

Compared to May 2020, the export price index increased by 1.4%. The prices of electricity, oil products and chemical products increased the most, while the prices of pharmaceutical, metal, peat, rubber and plastic products decreased. Compared to June 2019, the export price index decreased by 6.2%.

The import price index increased by 2.3% compared to May 2020. The prices of electricity, oil products and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of wearing apparel and paper and paper products decreased. The import price index decreased by 6.8% compared to June 2019.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data for the producer price index of industrial output, export price index and import price index for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, to understand how the Estonian economy is doing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/1851948

Post collegati

IN JUNE, PRODUCER PRICE INDEX INCREASED BY 1.7%

Redazione

281 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-AL-QURAYYAT SO FAR

Redazione

XO13: REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION WORK PRICE INDEX, 1997 = 100 (QUARTERS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

XO11: CONSTRUCTION PRICE INDEX, 1994 = 100 (MONTHS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

XO10: CONSTRUCTION PRICE INDEX, 1997 = 100 (QUARTERS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

XO14: REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION WORK PRICE INDEX, 1997 = 100 (MONTHS), 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More