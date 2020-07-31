IN JUNE, HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION EXPENDITURE ON GOODS EXCEEDED ITS FEBRUARY LEVEL (+2.3%) BUT DECREASED SHARPLY OVER THE SECOND QUARTER (–7.1%)

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 31 luglio 2020

*Volumes are measured at chain-link previous year prices (2014 euro billions) and

all figures are trading-day and seasonally adjusted.

Scope and definition – Consumption expenditure on goods is compliant with the national-accounts

definition (NAF Rev. 2). In 2010, they accounted for half of total households’ consumption

expenditure. They are divided into three main items:

Food: products of agriculture, forestry and fishing (AZ), food, drinks and tobacco

(C1)

Energy: mining products, as well as water, gas, electricity and air conditioning,

sanitation and waste management (DE), and refined and coked products (C2).

Engineered goods: computers, electronic, electrical and optical goods (C3), transport

equipment (C4), textiles and clothing, products made of leather, wood, paper, metals,

plastic, rubber, chemicals, minerals, furniture, hardware, drugs (C5). Within this

heading are distinguished “durable” goods which include transport equipment, household

durables (furniture, household appliances, etc.) and other durable goods (jewelry,

watches, glasses, medical devices, etc.).

The manufactured goods correspond to all the products C1, C2, C3, C4, C5.

Sources: This indicator is the compilation of a variety of statistical sources issued

by the Bank of France, the French Federation of Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA), the

Department of Data and Statistical Studies (SDES), the French Institute of Fashion

(IFM), the National Health-Insurance Administration (CNAM), the National Federation

of Rubber and Plastics Industries (SNCP), the Board of Oil (CPDP), GFK, Logista, the

International Union Committee of Automobile and Motorcycle (CSIAM), etc.

Next publication: 28 August 2020 at 8:45 am

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/4639282