venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS AND ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER AGREE TO STRENGTHEN BILATERAL RELATIONS

IL MESSAGGIO DI FRATELLANZA DEI VESCOVI FRANCESI PER LA FESTA MUSULMANA DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 326 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELLO SVILUPPO ECONOMICO STEFANO PATUANELLI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME, AI SENSI DELL’ARTICOLO 32, COMMA 1, DELLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL DOTTOR GIUSEPPE ANTOCI, GIà PRESIDENTE DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REGIONE SICILIANA, NELLO MUSUMECI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SULLA SCOMPARSA DI GIULIO MACERATINI – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

Agenparl

IN JUNE, HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION EXPENDITURE ON GOODS EXCEEDED ITS FEBRUARY LEVEL (+2.3%) BUT DECREASED SHARPLY OVER THE SECOND QUARTER (–7.1%)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 31 luglio 2020

*Volumes are measured at chain-link previous year prices (2014 euro billions) and
all figures are trading-day and seasonally adjusted.

Scope and definition – Consumption expenditure on goods is compliant with the national-accounts
definition (NAF Rev. 2). In 2010, they accounted for half of total households’ consumption
expenditure. They are divided into three main items:

Food: products of agriculture, forestry and fishing (AZ), food, drinks and tobacco
(C1)

Energy: mining products, as well as water, gas, electricity and air conditioning,
sanitation and waste management (DE), and refined and coked products (C2).

Engineered goods: computers, electronic, electrical and optical goods (C3), transport
equipment (C4), textiles and clothing, products made of leather, wood, paper, metals,
plastic, rubber, chemicals, minerals, furniture, hardware, drugs (C5). Within this
heading are distinguished “durable” goods which include transport equipment, household
durables (furniture, household appliances, etc.) and other durable goods (jewelry,
watches, glasses, medical devices, etc.).

The manufactured goods correspond to all the products C1, C2, C3, C4, C5.

Sources: This indicator is the compilation of a variety of statistical sources issued
by the Bank of France, the French Federation of Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA), the
Department of Data and Statistical Studies (SDES), the French Institute of Fashion
(IFM), the National Health-Insurance Administration (CNAM), the National Federation
of Rubber and Plastics Industries (SNCP), the Board of Oil (CPDP), GFK, Logista, the
International Union Committee of Automobile and Motorcycle (CSIAM), etc.

Next publication: 28 August 2020 at 8:45 am

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/4639282

Post collegati

IN JULY 2020, CONSUMER PRICES INCREASED BY 0.8% YEAR ON YEAR

Redazione

IN JUNE, HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION EXPENDITURE ON GOODS EXCEEDED ITS FEBRUARY LEVEL (+2.3%) BUT DECREASED SHARPLY OVER THE SECOND QUARTER (–7.1%)

Redazione

VOLKSWAGEN STäRKT SOFTWARE-STANDORT BOCHUM

Redazione

ANOTHER BULKER DETAINED IN AUSTRALIA FOR CREW VIOLATIONS

Redazione

SWISS RETAIL TRADE TURNOVER ROSE IN JUNE 2020

Redazione

ASIAL INDUSTRY SUBMISSION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More