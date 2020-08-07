venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCXL N. 4 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REGIONE FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, MASSIMILIANO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – NOMINA SOTTOPOSTA A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N. 54 –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 337 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 337 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – NOMINA SOTTOPOSTA A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N. 55 –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI DELL’ASSEMBLEA FINO AL 6 AGOSTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SUL PROCESSO VERBALE – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Agenparl

IN JULY, ELECTRICITY WAS CHEAPER BUT FOOD MORE EXPENSIVE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 07 agosto 2020

In July, electricity was cheaper but food more expensive
Photo: Shutterstock

According to Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, in July 2020, compared to July 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by cheaper motor fuel. “Diesel fuel was 23.7% and petrol 7.7% cheaper. Another significant contributor to the index change was housing services, as electricity that reached homes was 16.1% and rent 8.9% cheaper than last year. Accommodation services prices dropped by nearly a quarter,” added Trasanov.

An opposite effect to the index came mainly from more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. The main contributors were more expensive fruit (18%) and meat and meat products (6.3%). Of food products, prices fell the most for potatoes (30%), fresh fish (14%) and butter (10%) and increased for fresh fruit and berries (23%).

Compared to July 2019, regulated prices of goods and services fell by 7.2% and non-regulated prices rose by 0.8%.

Compared to June, the consumer price index was affected the most by 7% cheaper electricity that reached homes as well as 3.6% more expensive petrol and 4.3% more expensive vegetables.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, July 2020
Commodity group July 2019 – July 2020, % June 2020 – July 2020, %
TOTAL -0.9 0.0
Food and non-alcoholic beverages 2.4 0.4
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco -1.0 0.9
Clothing and footwear 3.2 -0.5
Housing -5.7 -1.8
Household goods 0.1 -0.6
Health 2.9 0.0
Transport -6.1 0.8
Communications -2.0 0.0
Recreation and culture 2.9 0.4
Education 3.7 -0.3
Hotels, cafés and restaurants -3.8 0.4
Miscellaneous goods and services 0.8 0.0

See also the consumer price index calculator.

For the statistical activity “Consumer price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data. The data help to get an overview of the situation in Estonia, allowing ministries to make informed decisions.

For further information:

Kadri Kütt
Media Relations Manager
Marketing and Dissemination Department
Statistics Estonia
Tel +372 625 9181

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/1851690

Post collegati

IN JULY, ELECTRICITY WAS CHEAPER BUT FOOD MORE EXPENSIVE

Redazione

TARGETED AND DIRECT INTRACELLULAR DELIVERY OF NATIVE DNAZYMES ENABLES HIGHLY SPECIFIC GENE SILENCING

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCXL N. 4 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DAL TRIBUNALE ORDINARIO DI TORINO, IN RELAZIONE AD UN PROCEDIMENTO PENALE RIGUARDANTE IL SIGNOR STEFANO ESPOSITO, SENATORE ALL’EPOCA DEI FATTI – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REGIONE FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, MASSIMILIANO FEDRIGA, SU FENOMENI MIGRATORI ED EMERGENZA SANITARIA COVID-19 – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA «GESTIONE DEL FENOMENO MIGRATORIO NELL’AREA SCHENGEN, CON PARTICOLARE RIFERIMENTO ALL’ATTUALITà DELL’ACCORDO DI SCHENGEN, NONCHé AL CONTROLLO E ALLA PREVENZIONE DELLE ATTIVITà TRANSNAZIONALI LEGATE AL TRAFFICO DI MIGRANTI E ALLA TRATTA DI PERSONE» – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DAL TRIBUNALE ORDINARIO DI TORINO, VI SEZIONE PENALE – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More