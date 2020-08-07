In July, electricity was cheaper but food more expensive

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 07 agosto 2020



According to Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, in July 2020, compared to July 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by cheaper motor fuel. “Diesel fuel was 23.7% and petrol 7.7% cheaper. Another significant contributor to the index change was housing services, as electricity that reached homes was 16.1% and rent 8.9% cheaper than last year. Accommodation services prices dropped by nearly a quarter,” added Trasanov.

An opposite effect to the index came mainly from more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. The main contributors were more expensive fruit (18%) and meat and meat products (6.3%). Of food products, prices fell the most for potatoes (30%), fresh fish (14%) and butter (10%) and increased for fresh fruit and berries (23%).

Compared to July 2019, regulated prices of goods and services fell by 7.2% and non-regulated prices rose by 0.8%.

Compared to June, the consumer price index was affected the most by 7% cheaper electricity that reached homes as well as 3.6% more expensive petrol and 4.3% more expensive vegetables.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, July 2020 Commodity group July 2019 – July 2020, % June 2020 – July 2020, % TOTAL -0.9 0.0 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 2.4 0.4 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco -1.0 0.9 Clothing and footwear 3.2 -0.5 Housing -5.7 -1.8 Household goods 0.1 -0.6 Health 2.9 0.0 Transport -6.1 0.8 Communications -2.0 0.0 Recreation and culture 2.9 0.4 Education 3.7 -0.3 Hotels, cafés and restaurants -3.8 0.4 Miscellaneous goods and services 0.8 0.0

