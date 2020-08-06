IN JULY 2020 THE NUMBER OF NEW PASSENGER CARS REGISTERED WAS 9,101

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020
Published: 6 August 2020
In July 2020 a total of 15,480 new motor
vehicles were registered, of which 10,075 were automobiles. First
registrations increased by 4.7 per cent from the corresponding
month of the previous year. In July the number of new passenger
cars registered was 9,101, which was 1.3 per cent down from the
year before. The share of new diesel-driven passenger cars was 13.4
per cent. These data are based on the Traffic Affairs Register of
the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) and they
have been produced by Statistics Finland. The numbers are exclusive
of the vehicles on the Åland Islands.
First registrations of passenger cars
In the January to July period of 2020 a total of 103,053
vehicles were first registered. Compared to the year before, there
was an decrease of 12.0 per cent. The number of passenger cars
first registered in the January to July period was 56,488, which is
18.7 per cent down from the year before. The most common passenger
car makes first registered in the January to July period were
Toyota, Skoda and Volkswagen.
Source: Statistics on first registrations 2020.
Statistics Finland, Traficom
Inquiries: Nico Maunula 029 551 3526, Kari
Keränen 029 551 3208, Irmeli Segerholm 029 551 3219, <a
Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
Updated 6.8.2020
