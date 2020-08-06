IN JULY 2020 THE NUMBER OF NEW PASSENGER CARS REGISTERED WAS 9,101

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

Published: 6 August 2020

In July 2020 a total of 15,480 new motor

vehicles were registered, of which 10,075 were automobiles. First

registrations increased by 4.7 per cent from the corresponding

month of the previous year. In July the number of new passenger

cars registered was 9,101, which was 1.3 per cent down from the

year before. The share of new diesel-driven passenger cars was 13.4

per cent. These data are based on the Traffic Affairs Register of

the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) and they

have been produced by Statistics Finland. The numbers are exclusive

of the vehicles on the Åland Islands.

First registrations of passenger cars

In the January to July period of 2020 a total of 103,053

vehicles were first registered. Compared to the year before, there

was an decrease of 12.0 per cent. The number of passenger cars

first registered in the January to July period was 56,488, which is

18.7 per cent down from the year before. The most common passenger

car makes first registered in the January to July period were

Toyota, Skoda and Volkswagen.

