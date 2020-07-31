IN JULY 2020, CONSUMER PRICES INCREASED BY 0.8% YEAR ON YEAR

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 31 luglio 2020

Over a year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) should rise by 0.8% in July 2020, after

+0.2% in the previous month, according to the provisional estimate made at the end

of the month. This rise in inflation should result from a rebound in manufactured

products, linked to the postponed summer sales, and a smaller fall in energy prices.

Contrariwise, the prices of food, and to a lesser extent services and tobacco, would

slow down.

Over one month, consumer prices should rise by 0.4%, after +0.1% in the previous month.

Service prices should accelerate seasonally during this summer period, and tobacco

prices should rise after being stable last month. Contrariwise, food prices should

fall further and energy prices would slow down. Finally, prices of manufactured products

should stabilize after falling last month.

Year on year, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices should accelerate, to +0.9%,

after +0.2% in June. Over one month, it should increase by 0.4%, after +0.1% in the

previous month.

