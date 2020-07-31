venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Agenparl

IN JULY 2020, CONSUMER PRICES INCREASED BY 0.8% YEAR ON YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 31 luglio 2020

Over a year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) should rise by 0.8% in July 2020, after
+0.2% in the previous month, according to the provisional estimate made at the end
of the month. This rise in inflation should result from a rebound in manufactured
products, linked to the postponed summer sales, and a smaller fall in energy prices.
Contrariwise, the prices of food, and to a lesser extent services and tobacco, would
slow down.

Over one month, consumer prices should rise by 0.4%, after +0.1% in the previous month.
Service prices should accelerate seasonally during this summer period, and tobacco
prices should rise after being stable last month. Contrariwise, food prices should
fall further and energy prices would slow down. Finally, prices of manufactured products
should stabilize after falling last month.

Year on year, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices should accelerate, to +0.9%,
after +0.2% in June. Over one month, it should increase by 0.4%, after +0.1% in the
previous month.

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/4635780

