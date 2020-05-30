(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 30 maggio 2020 In Hungary the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic is on its way out, but on other continents the virus is still spreading intensively, the Chief Medical Officer said at the Friday online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/news/in-hungary-first-wave-of-epidemic-is-on-its-way-out-but-on-other-continents-virus-is-still-intensively-spreading