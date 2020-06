(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), sab 06 giugno 2020 After his visits to the Czech Republic and Hungary, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ivan Korčok, continued today, June 5, 2020, with a series of Central European Neighborhood meetings, welcoming the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Jacek Czaputowicz, to Bratislava.

