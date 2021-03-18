IN BERLIN, LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS AND HIS GERMAN COUNTERPART AGREED TO COOPERATE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST DISINFORMATION

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), gio 18 marzo 2021 On 17 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas. The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Lithuania and Germany, the relationship with Russia and China, eastern neighbours, vaccination, the security situation in the region, and other important items on the international agenda.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/in-berlin-lithuanias-foreign-minister-gabrielius-landsbergis-and-his-german-counterpart-agreed-to-cooperate-in-the-fight-against-disinformation