(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 28 maggio 2021 The industrial producer prices were stable in April 2021 (after +1.0%): the decrease in prices for the home market (–0.3% after +1.0%) was offset by the rise of those for the foreign markets (+0.8% after +1.0%). Year on year, the industrial producer prices accelerated strongly (+6.4% after +4.1%), as a consequence of the low prices observed in the spring of 2020 in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/5389418