domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
Agenparl

IN A RELENTLESS BATTLE AGAINST COVID 19, RAILWAYS TRANSPORTS 1150 TONNES OF MEDICAL ITEMS DURING LOCKDOWN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Ministry of Railways

In a relentless battle against COVID 19, Railways transports 1150 Tonnes of medical items during lockdown across the country

Indian Railways ensures seamless transportation of medical items on priority during the nationwide lock down

Timetabled Parcel trains operated by Zonal Railways provides boost to transportation of essential medicines and other medical equipments during the lockdown


Posted On:
19 APR 2020 3:27PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Railways is ensuring seamless transportation of medical items on priority during the nationwide lock down due to COVID-19. Indian Railways continues to deliver medicines, masks, hospital items and other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel services to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of corona virus in the country.

As on 18.04.2020, Indian Railways has transported 1150 Tonnes medical items in various parts of the country. The zone wise details of transportation of medical goods are as under:

S. No.

Zone

Weight (Tonnes)

1

Southern Railway

83.13

2

South East Central Railway

15.10

3

East Central Railway

1.28

4

North Eastern Railway

2.88

5

East Coast Railway

1.06

6

South Central Railway

47.22

7

Central Railway

135.64

8

North Central Railway

74.32

9

West Central Railway

27.17

10

South Eastern Railway

2.82

11

South Western Railway

12.10

12

Eastern Railway

8.52

13

North East Frontier Railway

2.16

14

North Western Railway

8.22

15

Western Railway

328.84

16

Northern Railway

399.71

Total

    1150.17  T

Indian Railways is touching human lives during the hour of crisis. Recently, for an autistic child, skimmed camel milk was transported by a Parcel Train from Ajmer to Mumbai when the parents resorted for help on social media platform. Similarly, another autistic child in Ajmer suffering from serious ailments, had his stock of medicines run out, his relatives approached Railway officials and medicines were transported by a parcel train from Ahmedabad to Ajmer.

***

SG/MKV

(Release ID: )
Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1616028

