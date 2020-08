(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 02 agosto 2020 In a first event of its kind, Ministry of Railways organized a virtual retirement function for the Indian Railways officers/staff superannuated on 31st July, 2020. This was an event where all the Zones/Divisions/Production Units were connected on a single platform along with the officers and staff.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=213375