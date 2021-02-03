IMPROVING PHOTOSYNTHESIS: OUR BEST BET TO CREATE A FOOD SECURE WORLD

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 03 febbraio 2021 (ARC Centre of Excellence for Translational Photosynthesis) Improving photosynthesis is considered one best solutions to increase and sustain cereal crop production and Australia has an unusual concentration of experts in this field. This week the ARC Centre of Excellence for Translational Photosynthesis has launched a video about the impact of its work on food security, produced in collaboration with the Australian Academy of Science.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/acoe-ipo020221.php