(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), sab 25 gennaio 2020 A new report from the National Academies offers guidance to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to inform the next revision of a permit program that requires industries to manage stormwater to minimize discharges of pollutants to the environment. The report recommends several ways that EPA can strengthen the Multi-Sector General Permit (MSGP) program to provide its intended environmental protection while balancing the overall burden of monitoring on industry. Read More

Fonte/Source: http://www8.nationalacademies.org/onpinews/newsitem.aspx?RecordID=25355