Businesses can now apply for interest-free loans of between £5,000 to £ to help invest in digital technologies and skills.

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes officially opened the second phase of the Digital Development Loan for applications as she visited a previous recipient on Tuesday.

Speaking after the visit to Wallscope offices in Edinburgh, Ms Forbes said:

“The Scottish Government is doing what it can to help Scotland realise its full potential in an increasingly digital world. That means investment in digital skills, infrastructure and technology.

“By providing companies like Wallscope with a little bit of help, we can enable them to really unlock their potential, with more and better-trained staff, improved productivity and increased turnover and I would encourage businesses to apply.”

Wallscope CEO David Eccles said:

“The Digital Development Loan has provided us with an opportunity to further develop and streamline our business processes. We have done this by creating a user interface that allows interoperability between data stores, improving the application of artificial intelligence and opening our technology to solve real-world challenges.”

