26 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

CS: MISE, ATTENZIONE ALLE FATTURE INGANNEVOLI PER REGISTRAZIONE MARCHI

IL PAPA: L’OSPITALITà APPARTIENE ALLA TRADIZIONE CRISTIANA, APRIAMOCI AL BENE DI TUTTI

PRINCE WILLIAM IS APPOINTED LORD HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

Home » IMPROVING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SKILLS
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

IMPROVING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SKILLS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Edinburgh, dom 26 gennaio 2020

Businesses can now apply for interest-free loans of between £5,000 to £ to help invest in digital technologies and skills.

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes officially opened the second phase of the Digital Development Loan for applications as she visited a previous recipient.

Speaking on a visit to Wallscope offices in Edinburgh, Ms Forbes said:

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes officially opened the second phase of the Digital Development Loan for applications as she visited a previous recipient on Tuesday.

Speaking after the visit to Wallscope offices in Edinburgh, Ms Forbes said:

“The Scottish Government is doing what it can to help Scotland realise its full potential in an increasingly digital world. That means investment in digital skills, infrastructure and technology. 

“By providing companies  like Wallscope with a little bit of help, we can enable them to really unlock their potential, with more and better-trained staff, improved productivity and increased turnover and I would encourage businesses to apply.”

Wallscope CEO David Eccles said:

“The Digital Development Loan has provided us with an opportunity to further develop and streamline our business processes. We have done this by creating a user interface that allows interoperability between data stores, improving the application of artificial intelligence and opening our technology to solve real-world challenges.”

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.scot/news/improving-digital-technologies-and-skills

Related posts

NATIONAL YEARLING SALES 2020

Redazione

GUIDELINES FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF GENERAL DAMAGES IN PERSONAL INJURY CASES

Redazione

DUE TO HIGH WIND , THE FOLLOWING SPECIAL TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORT ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED ON HONG KONG-ZHUHAI-MACAO BRIDGE (HZMB) HKLR, WITH DETAILS AS SHOWN BELOW: THE SPEED LIMIT OF THE HZMB HKLR IS LOWERED FROM 100 KM/H TO 50 KM/H. THE MIDDLE LANES OF BOTH BOUNDS OF THE HZMB HKLR ARE CLOSED.

Redazione

IMPROVING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SKILLS

Redazione

SCOTLAND AND THE CITY IN GREEN FINANCE PUSH

Redazione

MOST VULNERABLE AT RISK FROM BREXIT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More