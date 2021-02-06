sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
IMPROVEMENT OF NOX UPTAKE/RELEASE OVER PD/BETA BY PROPYLENE: SHIELDING EFFECT OF INTERMEDIATES ON ADSORBED NOX SPECIES

sab 06 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06075E, Paper
Chao Liu, Jun Wang, Zexiang Chen, Jianqiang Wang, Meiqing Shen
Passive NOx adsorbers (PNA) are capable of trapping NOx at low temperature and releasing the trapped NOx into the gas circuit at higher temperature, where downstream NOx reduction catalysts are…
