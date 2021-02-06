IMPROVEMENT OF NOX UPTAKE/RELEASE OVER PD/BETA BY PROPYLENE: SHIELDING EFFECT OF INTERMEDIATES ON ADSORBED NOX SPECIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06075E, Paper

Chao Liu, Jun Wang, Zexiang Chen, Jianqiang Wang, Meiqing Shen

Passive NOx adsorbers (PNA) are capable of trapping NOx at low temperature and releasing the trapped NOx into the gas circuit at higher temperature, where downstream NOx reduction catalysts are…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/zLSaBJa6SQ4/D0CP06075E