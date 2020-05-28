IMPORTING THE MALIAN CONFLICT TO THE GROUP OF FIVE SAHEL COUNTRIES: THE CASE OF THE AYOROU REFUGEE CAMP IN NIGER

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) gio 28 maggio 2020 Since the fall of the Libyan regime in 2011, multiple and multifaceted crises in the Sahel region have greatly destabilized the local states and weakened already vulnerable populations. Located at the crossroads of three crises axes (Libya–Mali axis, Liptako–Gourma region, Lake Chad basin), Niger is particularly affected by regional instability.

