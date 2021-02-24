IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – PRELUDE TO THE ARCTIC CIRCLE JAPAN FORUM

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 febbraio 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT!

** SPECIAL

ARCTIC CIRCLE

VIRTUAL BROADCASTS

————————————————————

** FROM THE 3RD ARCTIC SCIENCE

MINISTERIAL MEETING

————————————————————

**

————————————————————

PRELUDE TO THE

ARCTIC CIRCLE JAPAN FORUM

MAY 7

** Organized in Cooperation with:

————————————————————

More Information (http://www.arcticcircle.org/virtual/prelude-to-the-japan-forum)

** Announcement on the Arctic Circle Japan Forum in Tokyo will be coming soon

————————————————————

Arctic Circle VIRTUAL offers new ways of bringing the Arctic dialogue online while connecting interesting initiatives, speakers and organizations together. It serves as an online media platform allowing prominent leaders in politics, business, science and other areas to present their views to a global audience.

Similarly to the Assemblies and Forums, participants from all over the world are encouraged to place their questions, make comments and be a part of the open democratic dialogue.

🔊 Listen to this