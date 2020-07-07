(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Implementing Visa Restrictions Under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act [ https://www.state.gov/implementing-visa-restrictions-under-the-reciprocal-access-to-tibet-act/ ] 07/07/2020 04:59 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States seeks fair, transparent, and reciprocal treatment from the Peoples Republic of China for our citizens. We have taken several steps to further this goal. Unfortunately, Beijing has continued systematically to obstruct travel to the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas by U.S. diplomats and other officials, journalists, and tourists, while PRC officials and other citizens enjoy far greater access to the United States.

Therefore, today I am announcing visa restrictions on PRC government and Chinese Communist Party officials determined to be substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas, pursuant to the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018. Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRCs human rights abuses there, as well as Beijings failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asias major rivers.

The United States will continue to work to advance the sustainable economic development, environmental conservation, and humanitarian conditions of Tibetan communities within the Peoples Republic of China and abroad. We also remain committed to supporting meaningful autonomy for Tibetans, respect for their fundamental and unalienable human rights, and the preservation of their unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity. In the spirit of true reciprocity, we will work closely with the U.S. Congress to ensure U.S. citizens have full access to all areas of the Peoples Republic of China, including the TAR and other Tibetan areas.

