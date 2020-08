(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 06 agosto 2020 Researchers have found that the implementation of social distancing policies corresponded with significant reductions in transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and reduced community mobility, both in the U.S. and globally, providing evidence that social distancing is a useful tool in preventing further spread of COVID-19.

