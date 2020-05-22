venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 MAY…

COVID-19: THE REGULATORY AND SUPERVISORY IMPLICATIONS FOR THE BANKING SECTOR

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá ON HUMANITARIAN AID AND MIGRATION AT THE MINISTRY…

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF INDIA VANLALHUMA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1824 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

LA “GIOIA DEL VANGELO” E LA PANDEMIA: DIARIO DALLA BARACCOPOLI

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE VISITS NSA AND U.S. CYBER COMMAND

APPELLO ALLE DONAZIONI DAL PATRIARCATO LATINO DI GERUSALEMME

ADAPTING TEACHING PRACTICE FOR REMOTE EDUCATION AT A SPECIAL NEEDS SECONDARY SCHOOL

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF MOLDOVA

Agenparl

IMPACT OF THE OLEFIN STRUCTURE ON THE CATALYTIC CYCLE AND DECOMPOSITION RATES OF HOVEYDA-GRUBBS METATHESIS CATALYST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 22 maggio 2020

A relatively fast degradation of ruthenium catalysts in the presence of selected olefins, and ethylene in particular, is one of the bottlenecks in their use in metathesis reaction. Here we explore the structure-activity relationships between the rate of degradation of Hoveyda-Grubbs catalyst and the structure of olefins by means of DFT calculations. We show that the (Z)-1,2-dichloroethene can’t form stable complexes with 14-electron active complex due to strong inductive electron withdrawal effect. Hoveyda-Grubbs catalyst can be, however, used to convert (Z)-1,2-dichloroethene to (E)-1,2-dichloroethene due to differences in crucial barriers in the catalytic cycle for E/Z isomers. Hoveyda-Grubbs catalyst in the presence of both isomers of 1,2-dimethoxyethene and 1,2-dichloroethene are predicted to be very stable in the unproductive metathesis, while for monosubstituted olefins the methoxyethene presence gives relatively low barriers for crucial degradation transition states and can readily undergo decomposition.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/1weh_Tjwcro/D0CP01798A

Post collegati

DEEP EUTECTIC SOLVENTS: CUTTING-EDGE APPLICATIONS IN CROSS-COUPLING REACTIONS

Redazione

IMPACT OF THE OLEFIN STRUCTURE ON THE CATALYTIC CYCLE AND DECOMPOSITION RATES OF HOVEYDA-GRUBBS METATHESIS CATALYST

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0374-EX-CN-2020, CALLSIGN: WK2XZW

Redazione

NLM ASSOCIATE FELLOWS 2020-2021

Redazione

RECENTLY RELEASED FELON CHARGED WITH POSSESSING A FIREARM

Redazione

MULTIPLE FIREARMS INDICTMENTS HIGHLIGHT PROJECT GUARDIAN’S COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More