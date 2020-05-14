venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
IMPACT OF CORONA PANDEMIC ON THE DUTCH FOOD MARKET

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – YORKSHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020

Food retail

In the diagram below from Nielsen, we see a YTD growth of 7.8% in Dutch food retail.   In week 11 we see a peak in supermarket turnover because of panic buying from consumers. Turnover in week 16  was higher due to Easter purchases. Easter purchases in 2020 were 7.5% up on those of 2019.

For 2020 the forecast for supermarkets is a growth of 5.7%. Large supermarkets are expected to grow fastest because of an increase in one stop shopping behaviour. This will probably also have a negative impact on the market share of hard discounters.

Online purchases are growing fast in this crisis. Markets share of online will grow from 3.9% in January to 4,9% mid 2020.

Product categories such as personal safety (personal and home cleaning), home baking, home cooking and indulgence products are expected to have continued growth.

Contact FDEA’s In Market Associate for the Netherlands to discuss how you could build your business in the market.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ukfdea.com/News/8968522

