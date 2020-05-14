IMPACT OF CORONA PANDEMIC ON THE DUTCH FOOD MARKET

(AGENPARL) – YORKSHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020

Food retail

In the diagram below from Nielsen, we see a YTD growth of 7.8% in Dutch food retail. In week 11 we see a peak in supermarket turnover because of panic buying from consumers. Turnover in week 16 was higher due to Easter purchases. Easter purchases in 2020 were 7.5% up on those of 2019.

For 2020 the forecast for supermarkets is a growth of 5.7%. Large supermarkets are expected to grow fastest because of an increase in one stop shopping behaviour. This will probably also have a negative impact on the market share of hard discounters.

Online purchases are growing fast in this crisis. Markets share of online will grow from 3.9% in January to 4,9% mid 2020.

Product categories such as personal safety (personal and home cleaning), home baking, home cooking and indulgence products are expected to have continued growth.

