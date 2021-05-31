(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 maggio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02125G, Paper

Omar Hassan Omar, Marta Falcone, Alessandra Operamolla, Gianluigi Albano

The aggregation modes of three L-phenylalanine- or D-glucose-functionalized phenylene-thiophene oligomers have been investigated by UV-Vis absorption and electronic circular dichroism (ECD) spectroscopies in different conditions of solution aggregation and thin…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/pSn2k2IEFtc/D1NJ02125G