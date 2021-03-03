IMMUNOMODULATORY POTENTIAL OF CHITOSAN-BASED MATERIALS FOR CANCER THERAPY: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF IN VITRO, IN VIVO AND CLINICAL STUDIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 marzo 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01984D, Review Article

Beatriz Vargas Lima, Maria Oliveira, Mario Adolfo Barbosa, Raquel M. Gonçalves, Flávia Castro

Chitosan (Ch) has recently been used in different studies as a vaccine adjuvant with ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment (TME). This systematic review aims to elucidate on the added…

