IMMUNOMODULATORY POTENTIAL OF CHITOSAN-BASED MATERIALS FOR CANCER THERAPY: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF IN VITRO, IN VIVO AND CLINICAL STUDIES

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01984D, Review Article
Beatriz Vargas Lima, Maria Oliveira, Mario Adolfo Barbosa, Raquel M. Gonçalves, Flávia Castro
Chitosan (Ch) has recently been used in different studies as a vaccine adjuvant with ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment (TME). This systematic review aims to elucidate on the added…
