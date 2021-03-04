giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
IMMUNOMODULATORY NANOMEDICINE FOR COLORECTAL CANCER TREATMENT: A LANDSCAPE TO BE EXPLORED?

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1BM00137J, Review Article
Maria José Silveira, Flávia Castro, Maria Oliveira, Bruno Sarmento
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the deadliest cancers in the world mainly due to metastasis events. Despite improvements, the available treatment modalities for metastatic cases are limited being generally…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D1BM00137J

