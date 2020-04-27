IMMUNIZATION IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS)

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 4/16/2020.

This six-page document, prepared with UNICEF, provides answers to questions about immunizations and vaccine-preventable disease surveillance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Preventing a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak not only saves lives but also requires fewer resources than responding to the outbreak, and helps reduce burden on a health system already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

