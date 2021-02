(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus) Researchers from the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have found that immune responses to insulin could help identify individuals most at risk for developing Type 1 diabetes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uoca-irt020821.php