GLOBAL ECONOMIC

OUTLOOK AND POLICY

Interview with Oye Celasun

—————————————————————

Research Perspectives talks with Oya Celasun, the head of the Multilateral Surveillance Division in the Research Department and soon-to-be mission chief to Germany. We asked her what motivates her research and how it informs her work as the division’s purview continues to expand.

WHERE ARE ALL THE GDP-LINKED BONDS?

Francisco Roch & Francisco Roldan

—————————————————————

Governments everywhere are disbursing record funds to stimulate their economies, pushing global public debt to record highs. While state-contingent debt instruments may seem the ideal tool to help avoid a debt crisis, they are extremely rare in practice. We explore what accounts for the scarcity of state-contingent debt as well as shed light on their optimal design.

FISCAL DOMINANCE IN SUB-SAHARAN

AFRICA REVISITED

John Hooley, Mika Saito, and Shrin Nikaein Towfighian

—————————————————————

History is filled with cautionary tales of central banks financing governments. In sub-Saharan Africa, deficit financing by central banks has been much higher than elsewhere and, in a few instances, led to hyperinflation. Recently fiscal pressures brought on by the pandemic has renewed pressure on some central banks to allow direct financing of government. We look closely at what this means for inflation, monetary aggregates, and exchange rates and propose legal curbs to prevent worst-case scenarios.

THE POWER OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING

WHEN INTEREST RATES ARE LOW

Giovanni Melina

—————————————————————

What kind of GDP growth can we expect to result from the boom in governments’ pandemic spending? With interest rates persistently low, and the interest-rate-growth differential (r-g) turning negative in many countries, the answer could lay in studying how fiscal multipliers correlate with r-g and what the path for r-g could look like in the wake of COVID-19.

WHAT DRIVES INNOVATION?

LESSONS FROM COVID-19

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Ruchir Agarwal and Patrick Gaule

—————————————————————

