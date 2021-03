(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 05 marzo 2021 In celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new film, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” guests at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort can take a photo in front of a new art installation inspired by the film. The artwork was designed by Imagineer Xiao Qing Chen, who was born and raised in Malaysia.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/mvDUr3WJiY4/