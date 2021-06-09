(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

RSC Med. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1MD00072A, Research Article

Gisela Andrea Camacho-Hernandez, Andrea Casiraghi, Deborah Rudin, Dino Luethi, Therese C. Ku, Daryl A. Guthrie, Valentina Straniero, Ermanno Valoti, Gerhard J. Schütz, Harald H. Sitte, Amy Hauck Newman

A nisoxetine-based fluorescent probe, 6, has been synthesized that can be used to visualize the norepinephrine transporter (NET) in NET-expressing HEK293 cells at low nanomolar concentrations.

