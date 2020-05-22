ILLINOIS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 16.4% AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 22 maggio 2020

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate jumped +12.2 percentage points to 16.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls shed -762,200 jobs in April, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Illinois businesses and households, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21570