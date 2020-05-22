venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 MAY…

COVID-19: THE REGULATORY AND SUPERVISORY IMPLICATIONS FOR THE BANKING SECTOR

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá ON HUMANITARIAN AID AND MIGRATION AT THE MINISTRY…

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF INDIA VANLALHUMA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1824 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

LA “GIOIA DEL VANGELO” E LA PANDEMIA: DIARIO DALLA BARACCOPOLI

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE VISITS NSA AND U.S. CYBER COMMAND

APPELLO ALLE DONAZIONI DAL PATRIARCATO LATINO DI GERUSALEMME

ADAPTING TEACHING PRACTICE FOR REMOTE EDUCATION AT A SPECIAL NEEDS SECONDARY SCHOOL

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF MOLDOVA

Agenparl

ILLINOIS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 16.4% AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 22 maggio 2020
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate jumped +12.2 percentage points to 16.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls shed -762,200 jobs in April, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Illinois businesses and households, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21570

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE: TRIAL OF RAPID CORONAVIRUS TEST LAUNCHED IN HAMPSHIRE

Redazione

ILLINOIS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 16.4% AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

MINISTER FORTIER HIGHLIGHTS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS IN VIRTUAL TOWN HALL WITH TORONTO BASED FRANCOPHONE BUSINESSES

Redazione

MINISTER OF LABOUR PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ONGOING ENGAGEMENT WITH PROVINCIAL AND TERRITORIAL COUNTERPARTS AND LEADERS OF LABOUR AND INDUSTRY TO KEEP CANADIAN WORKERS SAFE

Redazione

ONTARIO LEADING COVID-19 RESEARCH IN CANADA

Redazione

AGGIORNAMENTO TERRITORIALE CORONAVIRUS COMUNE DI LA CASSA AL 21.05.2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More