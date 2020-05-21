ILLINOIS STUDENTS ADVANCE TO NATIONAL FINALS IN CYBERSECURITY CHALLENGE

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 21 maggio 2020

Springfield, IL – Girls across Illinois, despite the transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, have persevered in their cybersecurity learning through the Girls Go CyberStart (GGCS) program. Out of the 385 girls from Illinois that started GGCS, 45 will be representing Illinois for the National Championship which will be held May 20-21. Nationally, 15,665 girls registered to compete in the initial stage of the competition.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21567