venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
ILLINOIS EPA’S OFFICE OF ENERGY AWARDS SECOND ROUND OF GRANTS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT PUBLIC WASTEWATER PLANTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 07 maggio 2020
SPRINGFIELD -Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced that the Agency’s Office of Energy has awarded $422,250 in grant funding to four Illinois wastewater treatment facilities. The grant opportunity was announced in December 2019 as part of the Office of Energy’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Energy Efficiency Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations thereby reducing energy costs for Illinois residents.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21512

ILLINOIS EPA'S OFFICE OF ENERGY AWARDS SECOND ROUND OF GRANTS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT PUBLIC WASTEWATER PLANTS

