SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General’s office against Chemtool, Inc., located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, Rockton (Winnebago County).

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=23436