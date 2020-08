(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 21 agosto 2020

Springfield, IL – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has notified the Loves Park Community Water Supply in Winnebago County that there has been a confirmed detection of 1,4-dioxane from Well #1 at the entry point to the distribution system of Loves Park.

