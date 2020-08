(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 28 agosto 2020

CHICAGO – In preparation for the 2020 elections, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has issued guidance to protect the safety and health of voters as they cast ballots at polling locations throughout the state during early voting and Election Day.

