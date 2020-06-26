ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH EXPANDS NEWBORN SCREENING

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 26 giugno 2020

SPRINGFIELD – Beginning Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will test every baby born in Illinois for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMA is a group of hereditary diseases that progressively destroys motor neurons-nerve cells in the brain stem and spinal cord that control essential activities such as speaking, walking, breathing, and swallowing, leading to muscle weakness and atrophy.

