(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mer 17 marzo 2021

LINCOLN – The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) has selected Cordogan, Clark & Assoc., Inc. as the preferred architectural design firm for the renovation and construction of the Lincoln Developmental Center in Logan County. CDB will oversee the project’s design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22939