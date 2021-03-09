ILLEGAL RIDERS TAKEN OFF ROAD AND INTO THE COURTS, WAKEFIELD

martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
Off road bike cops in Wakefield are urging residents to keep intelligence reports flooding in after making a series of bike seizures in a busy few weeks.

The Wakefield District Police Operation Matrix Off Road Team is now planning further enforcement action for this month after seizing six machines and issuing 15 fines and warnings in February. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/illegal-riders-taken-road-and-courts-wakefield

