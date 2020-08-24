lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Breaking News

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 24, 2020

EARLY YEARS SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP CLOSE COVID LANGUAGE GAP

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.（INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CHILDREN’S LITERATURE）

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020

Commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2020, the International Library of Children’s Literature (ILCL) announces an exhibition entitled “Japanese Picture Book Authors of the Heisei Era (1989–2019)” from September 29 (Tue), to December 27 (Sun), 2020.

The exhibition features 35 Japanese picture book authors of the Heisei Era and reviews developments during this period by looking back on these individualistic works.

To the head of this page

Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/news/fy2020/200824_01.html

Post collegati

ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.（INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CHILDREN’S LITERATURE）

Redazione

IDENTIFICATION OF SYNTHETIC INHIBITORS FOR THE DNA BINDING OF INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED CIRCADIAN CLOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS

Redazione

OOIL CAUTIOUS ABOUT LINER SHIPPING PROSPECTS

Redazione

DCD CELEBRATES WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY WITH A MANTRA “OUR SUMMER IS COOL”

Redazione

AUTISTIC PEOPLE’S NERVE CELLS DIFFER BEFORE BIRTH

Redazione

PIGS GROW NEW LIVER IN LYMPH NODES, STUDY SHOWS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More