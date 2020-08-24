ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.（INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CHILDREN’S LITERATURE）

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020

Commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2020, the International Library of Children’s Literature (ILCL) announces an exhibition entitled “Japanese Picture Book Authors of the Heisei Era (1989–2019)” from September 29 (Tue), to December 27 (Sun), 2020.

The exhibition features 35 Japanese picture book authors of the Heisei Era and reviews developments during this period by looking back on these individualistic works.