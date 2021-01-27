IFBF PODCAST: SPECIAL REPORT, NEW PRESIDENTS

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Thanks for joining us—I’m Jake Putnam…The Idaho Farm Bureau is a training ground for leaders. On the State and County levels, leaders retire and new leaders step up to take their place. On today’s podcast, I’ll introduce you to two new leaders. I went out to their ranches and talked, watched them work, and asked questions. Its the best part of my job…first stop…Bliss Idaho where a college student is the new leader of the Gooding-Lincoln Farm Bureau:

And the next stop is a drive down the road to Oakley, Idaho. I visited the Marchant Ranch and had a great visit with the new President of the Cassia County…Paul Marchant has been around Farm Bureau all his life…so many members of his family have involvement in the Farm Bureau that they might be called the first family of Farm Bureau.

AS we head into 2021, the new leaders no doubt will face challenges that will test them, But they have more than 13-thousand fellow farmers and ranchers backing them up…

For the Voice of Idaho Agriculture, I’m Jake Putnam

Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2021/01/ifbf-podcast-special-report-new